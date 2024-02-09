Top 5 Dog Names In Minnesota. Is Yours Here?

Over half of this nations homes have a dog in them. That's a lot of dog names to come up with. But it seems as if there's just a small pool of names that are being pulled from when it comes to dog names.

If you have a dog or know someone that does, then odds are good that you know a dog named Luna or Bella. Those are the top 2 dog names overall in the United States. In the list of the Top 100 dog names, there's not a single Rover on the list. Wait, what? How can that be? Alright, maybe that's just in the cartoons.

Here's the list of the Top 10.

Back to those Top 2 names, do they sound familiar? If you're a fan of the movies "Harry Potter" or "Twilight" then they probably sound very familiar. Bella is a character in both of those movies and Luna is a character in the "Harry Potter" movies and books.

Looks like we know where we're coming up with many of our dogs names. But if that's true, how has no one named their dog Aquaman? Ok, maybe that would be weird.

Here in Minnesota do you think our dog names will be much different than the overall Top 10 for the United States? Here's the list:

TOP 5 DOG NAMES IN MINNESOTA

Bella Luna Lucy Bailey Coco

Seems like other than movies, people like to name their dogs after food. Pepper, Honey, Peanut and Cookie are all in the Top 100. How is there is no Garbanzo Bean? Ok, maybe that would be weird too.

See the full list and here from U.S. News & World Report.

