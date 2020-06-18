Today In St. Cloud Sports History: Cathedral Baseball Falls In 2012 Title Game

On this day eight years ago, the Cathedral baseball team fell 5-0 to Holy Family Catholic in the state championship game at Target Field. The Crusaders were looking to repeat their 2011 championship but came up a game short.

The Crusaders beat Delano 5-0 in the quarterfinals behind a complete game shutout from Eric Pelant, who allowed just four hits and no walks while striking out ten batters. Matt Dodge and Micheal Kerber each had a pair of hits for CHS to pace the offense.

Cathedral went on to beat Proctor 9-8 in a nail-biting semifinal to reach the final game. The Crusaders scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 9-5 lead, but Proctor battled back for three runs in the bottom of the seventh before their rally fizzled out.

The Crusaders could not solve Holy Family (and future Rox) pitcher Kasey Ralston in the championship game. The Indiana commit went the distance, allowing just two hits while striking out seven batters.