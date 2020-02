Tim Lammers: This Week’s Movie Reviews

Tim Lammers

Movie Critique Tim Lammers joins me every Friday morning on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" at 10:15 am to discuss new movies in theatres this week as well as new releases on bluray/streaming services.

WHAT WILL HARRISON FORD HAVE IN STORE FOR US

A special note from Tim:

"I'll be reviewing "The Call of the Wild," starring Harrison Ford, and my video pick will be "The Good Liar," starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Since Tim will be reviewing "Call of the Wild" with Harrison Ford, check out this interview that Tim had with Harrison in the past:

http://directconversations.com/2020/02/20/interview-flashback-harrison-ford-talks-playing-branch-rickey-42/

A film journalist since 1991, Tim Lammers has conducted more than 2,000 interviews with major actors, including Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Jodie Foster, Julie Andrews, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, Harrison Ford, Dustin Hoffman, Gary Oldman, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Sally Field and so many more I can't include them all here.

Join us at 1015am this Friday morning for "Movie Reviews with Tim Lammers."

You can see more interviews with Tim Lammers and his captivating guests at:

http://directconversations.com/

LISTEN TO "IT MATTERS WITH KELLY CORDES" WEEKDAYS FROM 10 - NOON ON AM 1240 AND 95.3 FM WJON OR STREAMMING ON WJON.COM