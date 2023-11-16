Should Minnesota’s Chris Pratt Stop Doing This Now?

If you didn't know, Chris Pratt is a Minnesota native. He was born in Virginia, MN and gained fame first on TV on the show "Parks and Rec". He then went on to become a massive star after some huge movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World". In 2015, Time Magazine named him one of the 100 Most influential people in the world.

So with all of those accolades, why does the internet want him to stop...being popular? As least, that's all I can make of these online rants. I originally just wanted to let folks know that Minnesota's own Chris Pratt has a fun new movie coming out. But when I went online to find some information I kept stumbling on people complaining about him.

He's the voice of Garfield in the upcoming animated feature The Garfield Movie. Added to that is the fact that Samuel L. Jackson is the voice of Garfield's long-lost father which should should add some fun moments to this movie.

One online rant, from Newsweek none-the-less, pointed out that Chris Pratt was the voice of Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That he was cast as the "rotund Italian plumber" and that, in this person's opinion, he shouldn't have been. Ok, so that's opinion. Then he goes on about how Chris Pratt is a 'safe choice'.

Well, there certainly could be more diversity in casting in Hollywood I'm sure. That probably stands true for many businesses and corporations too. Maybe the backlash is directed at the wrong person here?

Regardless, the real question here is when to see this fun movie after it comes out on May 24, 2024.

