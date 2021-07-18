Tigers Sweep Twins in Doubleheader, Rox Fall in Waterloo

The Minnesota Twins and St. Cloud Rox suffered losses on the road on Saturday.

After Friday's game was rained out, the Twins faced the Tigers in a Saturday doubleheader. Minnesota was shut out 1-0 in game one courtesy of a home run from Detroit's Robbie Grossman. The Twins found their way onto the scoreboard in game two, but a late push gave the Tigers the 5-4 win. Josh Donaldson led Minnesota with two RBIs in that contest. The Twins fall to 39-52 and the Tigers improve to 42-51. They will close out the action with game three of the weekend series on Sunday. Tune into AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON for pre-game coverage beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The Rox came up short in game one against the Bucks in Waterloo. St. Cloud scored the first run, but then fell behind in the fourth. The Rox rallied to tie up the game in the seventh, but Waterloo earned two more runs in the eighth to take it away 4-2. Otto Kemp and Nate Stevens scored the lone runs for St. Cloud in the loss. The Rox fall to 33-12, but still retain the best record in the league with a 2.5 game lead over Mankato. Meanwhile, the Bucks improve to 28-18 and will host the Rox in game two on Sunday. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

