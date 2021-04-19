Tick Season Brings the Threat of Disease

UNDATED -- Tick season is upon us and the Minnesota Department of Health is reminding you that the small deer ticks can transmit diseases like Lyme Disease and Anaplasmosis.

State Epidemiologist Elizabeth Schiffman says as the temps climb into the 50's and 60's, the ticks become active and are looking to feed. She says to use a repellent with DEET anytime you are in and around brushy or grassy areas.

Schiffman says if you have long pants and enclosed shoes on, you can put a product called permethrin on the exterior of your clothes.

While DEET repels ticks, permethrin actually kills them. Permethrin should not be applied to bare skin because it will cause irritation.