Thunderstorms Possible Again Later Monday, Monday Night
UNDATED -- Areas in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin could see more thunderstorms with heavy rain Monday and Monday night.
Remember, never drive through flooded roads.
Warmth and humidity will return for this week, along with occasional storm chances.
Please remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat. Looking ahead, the hot weather should stay with us through the 4th of July weekend.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app