Three Teens Hospitalized After Rollover Near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- Three Sauk Centre teens were brought to the hospital Sunday after a rollover on Interstate 94 in Sauk Centre Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 3:45 p.m., an SUV driven by 16-year-old Trinity Ahrens was heading east on I-94 from Highway 71 when she lost control on the ice. The vehicle veered into the median and rolled multiple times before hitting the cable barrier.

Ahrens and two of her five passengers, 15-year-old Rebecca Gamradt and 15-year-old Haley Tollin , all of Sauk Centre, were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other passengers were not hospitalized.