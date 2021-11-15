Three St. Cloud Area Breweries Teaming Up for Clothing Drive

ST. CLOUD/ST. JOSEPH -- Three local breweries are teaming up once again for a clothing drive. Beaver Island, Bad Habit, and Pantown have partnered for the "Warm Wishes Clothing Drive" this week.

Bring in new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, boots, or new underwear or socks and you get a pint of beer for free.

Pantown co-owner Marty Czech says each brewery has a donation box in their taproom this whole week.

There is a particular need for waterproof gloves, boots, and snow pants for kids. These are the high-need items right now. When you bring in any of these items to one of the three breweries this week we'll get you a pint of beer.

Czech says there will be a special larger event at Beaver Island Tuesday, at Bad Habit on Wednesday, and at Pantown on Thursday.

He says he's seen the need that some families have for warm clothes and so getting involved was an easy decision.

The story that I tell, I live between Madison and North in that general area, and I remember watching a student walk to school in a blanket. I just can't believe that cap happens in our community. So, I was instantly on board, and the guys and Beaver Island and Bad Habit see the same need.

All donations will be collected and distributed through local schools by Dreamfunders/Warm Wishes, an organization started by a council in Sauk Rapids.

The three breweries also did this clothing drive during the holidays in 2019, but they couldn't do it last year because the taprooms were closed because of COVID concerns.

