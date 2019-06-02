Three People Hurt in Sauk Centre Crash

SAUK CENTRE -- Three people from Sauk Centre were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly after 12:00 p.m. at County Road 17 and 385th Ave.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a car driven by 19-year-old driver Elizabeth Amelung was going east on County Road 17 then turned left onto 385th Avenue and was hit by a compact car going west on County Road 17.

The compact car was driven by 65-year-old Robert Hens .

Hens, Amelung, and her brother, 13-year-old Issac Amelung who was a passenger in the car, were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.