This Popular Minnesota Renaissance Festival Show Is Ending This Weekend
This is your last weekend, ever, to check out one of the more popular shows at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival as they have decided to end their run after 13 years of performing there. The Robin Hood and the Merry Men show made the announcement on social media yesterday. So if you are a fan of the show, you might want to change your plans so you can take in the show one last time this weekend.
The announcement on social media was met with some sadness, but also some congratulations on hanging up the show.
https://www.facebook.com/RobinHoodShow/posts/pfbid0AGsRT9sX6w8kSLanby7mXWPJxUuLm2rg1w1zFXFT1WuidujRrFoCdgq65iPcxrVml
Some of the comments left on the announcement talked about memories of performances past.
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up on Sunday.
If you've never seen the show, here is a video I found of the performance from 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGpbbAp2sPA
