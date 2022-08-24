This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!

Mankato's MGM Wine & Spirits posted about the large case earlier this week.

Image Credit: MGM Wine and Spirits Mankato via Facebook Image Credit: MGM Wine and Spirits Mankato via Facebook loading...

I mean for JUST $1,299.99, that's less than a dollar a can, you could have over 1,800 cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon to enjoy.

Now you'd probably need a pallet jack to move it from the store to your vehicle, then somehow get it in the back of your truck, and... well you'd have plenty of beer on hand to think about how you were going to move it.

This isn't the first time that Pabst Blue Ribbon has offered an absurd amount or Blue RIbbon quality to those willing to buy it. A few years ago they offered PBR in a 99-pack! Once again, I'm not sure I'd want to sit on a 99-pack it would be a bear to store but if you love PBR you would find a way I'm sure.

Back to the 1,844 pack, have you seen any around Central Minnesota? Send us a pic using our free app!

