The best snow sculpture I ever made must have been some kind of Snow Angel as a child. If you want to see some people who've decided to make it their art form, you might just want to clear your January calendar for five days of fun in the snow.

The city of Stillwater will be holding "The World Championship Snow Sculpting" in January 2022.

WEATHER PERMITTING

Weather permitting, the event is scheduled to run for five days from January 18th through January 23rd in Lowell Park.

Teams from all over the world will come to Stillwater to compete in this competition. There will be 12 teams competing for the grand prize, and we'll be able to watch as the creative minds work together to build the ultimate snow sculpture.

SNOWMAKING WEEK

The prior week from January 10th through the 17th will be a snow-making week. If Stillwater doesn't have snow to work with, hopefully, they will by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, January 18th there will be a carving exhibition to kick of the celebration as a snow-sculpting artist will be in Lowell park conducting demonstrations and chatting with visitors.

Wednesday, January 19th, the carving competition will begin and end Saturday afternoon at 2 pm. The winner will take home the grand prize and title of World Champ.

For more information about the event, you can click here.

