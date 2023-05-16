This Couple Claims They Were Fat-Shamed & Kicked Out Of MN Country Concert

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERTS WITH SECURITY?

What is happening with security at concerts lately? First, we heard about a Taylor Swift fan that was having so much fun at a Taylor Swift concert, that a security guard was going to escort her out. Taylor Swift actually stopped the guard from trying to remove the woman from the concert, and Taylor Swift made sure she got to stay and refunded the money for the woman's tickets to make up for the guard treating her that way.

DID THIS REALLY HAPPEN?

Now we hear this story out of our Luke Combs concert that happened just a few days ago at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

A woman says that two women were making comments about her husband's weight and that they paid good money for their tickets, but because of his weight, they were basically very uncomfortable.

According to her post, the man's wife offered to trade places with her husband if it would make them feel better, but the women kept making derogatory comments. When the man's wife got up to use the restroom, a security guard came out and asked the woman and her husband to leave because there were complaints. The guard wouldn't even let them tell their side of the story. Did this really happen? Did you go to the show and see any of this go down? Read the comments below and let us know what you think.

What do you think this is all about? Did this couple really get asked to leave the concert? Were they really not given the opportunity to state their case? If so, we've got some serious issues to deal with.

