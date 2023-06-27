This Blue Eyed Beauty, Veronica, Needs a Home & Forever Family
Meet Veronica (nickname: Ronnie)! She came to TCHS from a transfer from another facility, was adopted, and later returned. At the shelter she has been friendly and sweet, and she has quickly become a staff favorite!
She was described by her last home as gentle and affectionate. She enjoys spending time with people and following them around. She will need extra training to feel comfortable using a crate. She is a big fan of wet food as treats and takes it gently from your hand.
She has done well with cats and dogs, but can be intimidating to some cats due to her large presence. It is unknown how she would do with children. TCHS recommends slow and proper introductions to other animals.
She does well on walks and tends to mind her own business. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS. This information is not updated in real time. To confirm the status on this animal simply call 320-252-0896.
About Us
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier