Don't get me wrong, there are a TON of artists that I would see more than once, but there are other artists that I would only want to hear on a CD or MP3, Jo Dee Messina is on the list of performers I want to see live and in person. As luck would have it, Central Minnesotans will have three chances to see her perform this year.

So where can you catch Jo Dee? In June, she will be at Winstock in Winsted on June 17th, about a month later you can catch Jo Dee Messina in Pierz rocking out at Freedom Fest on July 15th. If you miss her in Winsted or Pierz you are in luck as she will be playing a show in August up in Detroit Lakes at WeFest.

With Jo Dee's resurgence on the Country Billboard charts, thanks largely to Cole Swindell's song She Had Me At Heads Carolina, it certainly appears she will be touring as much as possible.

The announcement of her Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour was yesterday and I saw a TON of friends stoked she was coming to Minnesota. I'm not sure how many of them will attempt to catch all 3 shows, but I do know that there was LOTS of interest in the Winstock show, as it was the closest to the Twin Cities, and during the time of year that is pretty comfortable to be outdoors.

You can get more information on her tour, and schedule, by heading here!

