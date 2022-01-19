Things Going “Downhill” Fast at Foley Sled Shed

FOLEY COMMUNITY GETS SLED SHED FROM A TALENTED NEIGHBOR

Recently, a request was made on the Facebook page for Foley MN Community Happenings, for a community sled shed. A picture was shared from the City of Duluth Parks department, of a tiny wooden frame holding donated sleds, with the message to grab a sled, have some fun, and return it when you're done.

So Michelle Agnew, owner of The Tattered Farm Company in Becker, decided to offer her artistic skills and marketing savvy to make it happen.

Michelle offered to design the shed, build the shed, deliver it, and donate it all. There were no strings attached. Michelle loves the idea of communities helping each other, and this was the perfect fit for her to take her talents and abilities and make something happen.

THE PROJECT BEGINS

So that she did! We all know that our snow is here today and gone tomorrow, so there was no time to waste. Michelle started gathering some of her scraps from her Tattered Farm Company business. Almost everything she used for the shed was salvaged from items no longer wanted or needed, like lumber pieces, extra vinyl, a real estate open house plastic sign, and even the plexiglass on the front, which was made from a former restaurant advertising picture frame.

About 10 days later, Michelle had her sled shed completed, and brought it to The Lions Park in Foley for every kid, young to old, to enjoy.

Sarah Moulzolf sent a message on the Foley MN Community Happenings page that read, “The sled box at the Lion's Park has arrived thanks to Michelle at The Tattered Farm Co. It is so beautiful and nicely filled thanks to some generous donations! We went through 30 cups of hot cocoa, lots of marshmallows, yummy candy canes and saw lots of smiles accompanied by many giggles!”

Sarah thanked everyone for enjoying the day and sends additional thanks to all the people who came together to make it happen.

The Sled Shed is up and running, so everyone is asked to enjoy the sleds, and to take care of the carefully created Sled Shed to keep it nice so everyone can enjoy some sledding fun this year, and hopefully for years to come.

ARE YOU WANTING A SLED SHED FOR YOUR COMMUNITY?

SPREADING THE JOY

The best part of being a creative heart is that once those juices start flowing, you just want to keep creating and putting smiles on people's faces. If you haven't had the chance to visit The Tattered Farm Companies Facebook page, visit today, and let Michelle know if your community would like something similar.

The word is now spreading and other communities are asking how they can obtain a community sled shed. Michelle says although she is not able to donate to others at this time, she IS willing to build more if community groups and their local businesses will come together to sponsor one. Michelle says, if they can make that happen, she will build them, and deliver them if they are sponsored. The current turnaround time is about 7 to 10 days from pre-paid order to delivery, which gives you the perfect amount of time to request volunteers to bring hot chocolate to share when the sled shed is delivered and ready for use.

