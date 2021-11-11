These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Minnesota

When it comes to big cities and tall skyscrapers, Minnesota can't compare with some of the biggest cities in the country like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles -- but we've got our own tallness going on.

Here are the tallest buildings in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- and yes all of the top-10 are in Minneapolis. The tallest building not-in-Minneapolis award goes to Wells Fargo Place in St. Paul.

St. Cloud has two buildings in the state's Top-160, with SCSU's Sherburne Hall coming at #125 (141 feet) and St. Cloud Hospital at #151 (116 feet).

Minnesota's Ten Tallest Buildings

The tallest building in the U.S. is One World Trade Center at a whopping 1,776 feet, also making it the tallest in the Western Hemisphere, but it's only #6 on the worldwide list. The tallest building on the planet is Burj Khalifa in Dubai standing 2,717 feet high.

After One World Trade Center nabbed the top spot in the U.S., New York City's Central Park Tower (1,550 feet), Chicago's Willis Tower -- formerly Sears Tower (1,451 feet), New York City's Steinway Tower (1,428 feet), and New York City's One Vanderbilt (1,401) round out America's top-five tallest skyscrapers.

The tallest building in the U.S. not located in either New York City or Chicago is Philadelphia's Comcast Technology Center (1,121 feet) -- the 14th tallest building in the country.

