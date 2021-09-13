The Waite Park Library Is Having A Book Sale Today Only

BOOKS BOOKS BOOKS AND MORE

The Waite Park Library, part of the Great River Regional Libraries, is having a book sale today, which is being put on by the Waite Park Friends of the Library.

BRING THE KIDS FOR A DAY OF FUN

This is a great way to add to your book collection, and share your love of books with your children. Speaking of children, while your visiting today, bring along your toddlers. There will be a fun crafting event happening all day long. They are having their Apple Harvest Children's Take and Make. You can create a fun memory game with your kids, with shapes and colors and learn interesting facts about apples.

THE MOBILE SIGN SHOP

Plus, the Mobile Sign Shop will be at the Waite Park Library as well. This might be some crafting fun for you. You can make your own carved wooden sign. You draw it, and the library Mobile Sign Shop team will carve it out for you. Then you paint it and take it home. This is a first come first serve basis and is limited to 60 participants. This event is for all ages, but you will need to get registered. You can CLICK HERE to register now, and make a fun day of it at the Waite Park Library.

BOOK SALE DETAILS

Now, getting back to the book sale. The event will be today only from noon until 4 pm. There will be a large selection of books, videos and CD's to choose from, and their are items for all ages.

The book sale is being held to help raise money for the Waite Park Library. The event is taking place at 253 5th Ave. N in Waite Park.

If you have any questions about the event, you can call 320.253.9359, and you can also learn more by going to griver.org/events.

