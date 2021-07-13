The Todd County Fair Kicks Off July 15th in Long Prairie

The 137th Annual Todd County Fair will be taking place July 15th- 18th in Long Prairie.

The fun unofficially starts on Wednesday, July 14th with the 4-H horse show, and 4-H demonstrations. After that, the fair is in full swing. All weekend long there will be ticketed rides and armband specials for the Magel Carnival Midway. As always there is free parking, free admission, and free demos and events throughout the fair grounds.

Thursday Events:

The 4-H Rabbit Show

4-H Livestock interviews

4-H Goat Show

4-H Poultry Show

A Talent Contest at 6 PM

Family fun in the Grandstand

Music from The Cline Band

Friday Events:

4-H Dairy Show

4-H General Livestock Show

Senior Citizen Event, and the announcement of the Tdd County Outstanding Senior Citizen

Demo Derby in the Grand Stand

Music by Honky Tonk Stardust Cowboys

Get our free mobile app

Saturday Events:

Open Class Dairy Show

Bingo

Open Class Beef, Sheep, and Swine Show

Music from Slew Foot Family Band

Axe Throwing by US Axe

Sweet Corn Feed

MT's Bucking Bulls in the Grandstand

Music from Live Wire

Sunday Events:

Open Class Goat Show

Interdenominational Church Service

Todd County Family Farm of the Year Recognition

Century Farm Recognition

Music from Red Letter Band

4-H Premier Showmanship

Truck and Tractor Pull in the Grandstand

Todd County Fair week was one of my favorite weeks every year growing up. In high school, I spent my summers working for Todd County 4-H so fair week was our version of the Super Bowl. There is so much work that goes into making the fair happen, and it doesn't go unnoticed. Thank you to everyone who helps set up, clean up, work booths, organize events, performs, and participates in all things Todd County Fair.

For the complete fair event lineup including times, visit the Todd County Fair website.

New Minnesota State Fair Foods for 2021

8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota