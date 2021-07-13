The Todd County Fair Kicks Off July 15th in Long Prairie
The 137th Annual Todd County Fair will be taking place July 15th- 18th in Long Prairie.
The fun unofficially starts on Wednesday, July 14th with the 4-H horse show, and 4-H demonstrations. After that, the fair is in full swing. All weekend long there will be ticketed rides and armband specials for the Magel Carnival Midway. As always there is free parking, free admission, and free demos and events throughout the fair grounds.
Thursday Events:
- The 4-H Rabbit Show
- 4-H Livestock interviews
- 4-H Goat Show
- 4-H Poultry Show
- A Talent Contest at 6 PM
- Family fun in the Grandstand
- Music from The Cline Band
Friday Events:
- 4-H Dairy Show
- 4-H General Livestock Show
- Senior Citizen Event, and the announcement of the Tdd County Outstanding Senior Citizen
- Demo Derby in the Grand Stand
- Music by Honky Tonk Stardust Cowboys
Saturday Events:
- Open Class Dairy Show
- Bingo
- Open Class Beef, Sheep, and Swine Show
- Music from Slew Foot Family Band
- Axe Throwing by US Axe
- Sweet Corn Feed
- MT's Bucking Bulls in the Grandstand
- Music from Live Wire
Sunday Events:
- Open Class Goat Show
- Interdenominational Church Service
- Todd County Family Farm of the Year Recognition
- Century Farm Recognition
- Music from Red Letter Band
- 4-H Premier Showmanship
- Truck and Tractor Pull in the Grandstand
Todd County Fair week was one of my favorite weeks every year growing up. In high school, I spent my summers working for Todd County 4-H so fair week was our version of the Super Bowl. There is so much work that goes into making the fair happen, and it doesn't go unnoticed. Thank you to everyone who helps set up, clean up, work booths, organize events, performs, and participates in all things Todd County Fair.
For the complete fair event lineup including times, visit the Todd County Fair website.