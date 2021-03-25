The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten Previews SCSU Hockey At Tourney [PODCAST]

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Thursday to preview the SCSU hockey team's trip to Albany, New York for the NCAA Tournament. Hatten joins WJON every week to talk college hockey.

- The Huskies are the #2 seed in the Albany Regional. There is also a regional being held much closer to home in Fargo, North Dakota. Do the Huskies view being sent to Albany as a reward, being able to play in a truly neutral environment, or would they rather have been sent to Fargo?

- The University of Minnesota is ranked #2 in the country behind only North Dakota. Are they the clear-cut best team of the five Minnesota teams that were selected for the tournament?

- This season saw a unique schedule in which teams only played against conference foes. Was this more entertaining, with rivalries being built up and relatively less travel, or would we prefer to see the teams from other conferences as the season goes on?

- The Huskies played a tough regular season schedule. Does this help prepare them for the grind of the NCAA Tournament?

- What kind of game can the Huskies expect from Boston University in the first round? What is the secret sauce for beating this year's version of the Huskies?

- Finally, with the WCHA essentially disbanding after this season, will it finally put to rest the nearly decade-long griping about the NCHC/Big Ten/WCHA split? Is the NCHC actually a much more entertaining product than the WCHA ever was?

