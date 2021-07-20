I spent the afternoon of July 19th, 2021 wandering around Little Falls. It's one of my favorite towns in the area and I love killing time after appointments in town taking a walk through Maple Island Park along the Mississippi River.

I was in Little Falls doing just that on July 29th of 2020. I took a super relaxing stroll through Maple Island Park in town taking photos of the gorgeous flowers and mighty Mississippi. It isn't so mighty these days.

As I walked along the paths on July 19th, 2021 it was alarming to see the water levels so low. The jagged rocks formed from the water flowing down the dam are now exposed. There is grass growing where the water level should be. Where there should be rolling rapids, there is water that looks almost stagnant.

Hearing the roar of the dam as I stand beside it is one of my favorite sounds and the intensity that has been there my whole life was gone. It was still kinda there with a couple of dam bays open but it wasn't anywhere near what I was hoping to hear.

This drought is wreaking havoc, and it is really showing itself at the dam in Little Falls. Keep your fingers crossed for rains soon, and lots of it.

The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021

