The IRS Wants To Help You File Your Taxes

ARE YOU READY TO FILE YOUR TAXES?

I usually try to get my taxes ready in January, but this year it seems I've fallen behind. I just realized that I haven't finished getting everything ready yet. If you're in the same boat, no worries. Even though the tax filing deadline is coming up, if you feel overwhelmed by the task, and you're having trouble getting an appointment to see someone at this late time, the IRS is offering IRS FREE FILE, so you don't have to pay to get your taxes done. I've never tried this, so if you do, share your experience with me at Kelly@wjon.com or Kelly@MinnesotasNewCountry.com. I would like to know if it was a simple process, or if you'd rather stick with doing it yourself, or hire someone to complete the task for you.

WHO CAN USE IRS FREE FILE

IRS FREE FILE, helps you electronically file your federal income taxes online. They have what's called "Guided Preparation" by clicking HERE. Not everyone qualifies to use it, however. If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, then you qualify for a free federal tax return.

FREE FORMS

If you are looking for free forms for filing, you can also find them here. The forms also provide instructions to help you. These free forms to do it yourself are available to taxpayers whose income is above the $73,000 mark.

HOW TO GET STARTED

If you are interested in either of the free filing options, first you need to go to IRS.GOV and create a new account, or if you already have an account for other reasons, you should be able to log in to your existing account. The IRS FREE FILE program offers the following forms for taxpayers:

Form 1040

Schedule 1 - Additional Income and Adjustments to Income

Schedule 2 - Tax

Schedule 3 - Nonrefundable Credits

Schedule A - Itemized Deductions

Schedule B - Interest and Ordinary Dividends

Schedule C - Profit or Loss From Business

Schedule D - Capital Gains and Losses

Schedule E - Supplemental Income and Loss

Schedule EIC - Earned Income Credit

Schedule SE - Self-Employment Tax

Form 2106 - Employee Business Expenses

Form 2441 - Child and Dependent Care Expenses

Form 3903 - Moving Expenses

Form 4137 - Social Security and Medicare Tax on Unreported Tip Income

Form 4684 - Casualties and Thefts

Form 5329 - Additional Taxes on Qualified Plans (Including IRAs)

Form 5695 - Residential Energy Credits

Form 8283 - Noncash Charitable Contribution

Schedule 8812 - Additional Child Tax Credit

Form 8829 - Expenses for Business Use of Your Home

Form 8862 - Information to Claim Earned Income Credit After Disallowance

Form 8863 - Education Credits

Form 8880 - Credit for Qualified Retirement Savings Contributions

Form 8888 - Direct Deposit of Refund to more than 1 account

Form 8889 - Health Savings Accounts

Form 5405 - First Time Home Buyer Credit

Form 982 - Reduction of Tax Attributes Due to Discharge of Indebtedness

Form 8949 - Sales and Other Dispositions of Capital Assets

Form 8962 - Premium Tax Credit

