The Heatwave Continues Throughout the Upper Midwest

UNDATED -- We can expect to see several more days with highs in the 90s. The National Weather Service says the high on Monday should be around 93.

The highs are expected to reach up into the lower to mid-90s at least through Thursday of this week. A Heat Advisory remains in place through Thursday for the Twin Cities Metro.

We've had three days so far in the 90s. Friday it was 97, Saturday it was 98, and Sunday it was 92.

Here in St. Cloud, we average just over 11 90 degree days each summer. Last summer we had 10.

Not only is a cool down lacking from the forecast, but so are any appreciable rainfall chances, with the best chances coming Friday.

So far this year, the total precipitation in St. Cloud is just over nine inches. We're nearing an inch below normal.

As for the long-range forecast, the National Weather Service says above-normal temperatures are expected through mid-June in the Midwest. The Upper 80s can be expected most days through June 19th.

