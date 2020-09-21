The Fall Garden Goods Have Arrived

All summer I've been enjoying delicious favorites from my parents garden. Peppers, tomatoes, onions, corn, yellow squash, cucumbers, and my favorite, zucchini.

Well..I think I've just about grabbed the last of the zucchini, although it seems to grow overnight, so it's possible I'll still get a few more before snow flies. But with the end of the summer crops, come the fall veggies.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Winter squash is abundent in the garden this year. Can you think of a few recipes to make with these delicious looking little babies?

Photo by Kelly Cordes

The garden is full of pumpkins again this year, which means my Great Nephews will have plenty of pumpkins to carve and decorate for Halloween this year, and the rest of us will have plenty to do our fall decorating.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

I'm not sure if you can see how large this squash is, but if you check out the winter squash next to it, you'll get a pretty good idea of how large it is. Mostly for decoration, but how much fun is this?

Photo by Kelly Cordes

If you look closely, you'll see that there are winter squash everywhere this year. Although my parents have had their fair share of visits from bear this year, they pretty much have left the garden alone; I'm thinking because the yummy stuff my parents put out for the birds was so much better. Earlier in the spring, there were not only birds and bears enjoying food from the feeders, there was also a family of raccoons and plenty of squirrels. If you like wildlife, this is the place to be.