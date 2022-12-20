The Duck “Hall of Fame” Is Located In This Minnesota City

HAVE YOU HEARD OF 'THE INTERNATIONAL DUCK HALL OF FAME?'

Who knew we had a Duck "Hall of Fame" in Minnesota? Probably people that live in and around New London, Minnesota. Their website makes my mouth water, as they have some super delicious yummies for sale. A great gift for the holidays.

LUCKY DUCK

Lucky Duck, located in New London, Minnesota is a great place to get classic games for your families to enjoy, as well as classic candy store candies, popcorn, and other delicious treats. Don't forget to try their fantastic ice cream while you are there as well.

All of their toys are kid-tested and parent-approved.

PLACE YOUR VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE DUCK

It is also the home of the Duck International Hall of Fame; and right now, you can vote and let them know what Duck you think should be inducted this year.

Just go to the website by clicking here now.

Some of the past inductees include the following famous ducks:

Donald Duck

The Rubber Duck

The Ugly Duckling

Daffy Duck

Gray Duck

Aflac Duck

Daisy Duck

AND THE NOMINEES ARE

What famous duck should be inducted next? Place your vote soon. You can vote on one of the following or you can submit your own idea. Those that are up for being inducted this year include:

The Mighty Ducks

Duck Dynasty

Duck Tales

Howard the Duck

Your Choice:_____________________________________________________

I didn't see a deadline for voting, so maybe you just vote and once you are notified who the winner is, you can vote for next year's inductee.

Good luck with your duck voting.

