Teacher Of The Month: Laura Nordby, Riverview Intermediate School

Congratulations to our March Teacher of the Month, Laura Nordby of Riverview Intermediate School. Ms. Nordby teaches fourth grade at Riverview and was nominated by a parent of one of her students:

Our child was new to the Sartell School District this past September. They were very nervous about starting school and Mrs. Nordby went above and beyond to make my child feel welcome.

Shortly after school started, our child started feeling ill. (After they were diagnosed) Mrs. Nordby put work together for them and would send it home with their brother.

When they were able to go back to school, my child had anxiety about going back. Mrs. Nordby met with me and my child to ensure they were comfortable and not falling behind on their studies.

Another example of Mrs. Nordby kindness was when my child was missing friends at their old school. Mrs. Nordby took the time to talk with my child 1:1 and told them they were sweet kid and she knew they would make a lot of friends. My child told me "mom, when she said that, it made me smile and my tummy didn't hurt anymore."

Mrs. Nordby deserves the Teacher of the Month award for her attentive and caring attitude. She is a wonderful teacher who has continuously made our child feel special when she needs it the most.