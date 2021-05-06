Target: $5 Coupons If you Get COVID Shot in Store

UNDATED -- Target is offering a coupon to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine in its stores. Target says any customer or employee will get a $5 Target coupon when they receive a CVS at Target-administered shot.

You can go to CVS.com to check availability and schedule your appointment. You can also schedule your second dose at that same time.

After you receive your vaccine you'll get the coupon to spend on in-store purchases of $5 or more.

Gov. Tim Walz has announced a timeline for lifting nearly all the state's COVID-19 restrictions by May 28.

His plan also drops the statewide masking requirement no later than July 1, or once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 and older get their first vaccine shot.

The governor says Minnesota's vaccination effort has put the state in a strong position to safely transition toward life as it used to be.

About 59% of Minnesota's population 16 years and older has received at least one vaccine shot, and nearly 46% have completed the series.

