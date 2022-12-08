Tanner’s Team Hosting Annual Virtual, In-Person Christmas Concert

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Tanner's Team Foundation's 3rd annual Christmas Concert - Fa La La For Families - is on Wednesday night.

The holiday event that started out as a virtual concert during COVID restrictions has now evolved into a hybrid with both virtual and in-person options.

The virtual concert will be streamed live again this year on Tanner's Teams Facebook page and YouTube Channel at 7:00 p.m.

Additionally, there will be a watch party at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud at the same time, which will be followed by a bonus live show with the band Mason Dixon Line featuring Janelle Kendall.

Tickets to the in-person show are free, but you are required to reserve your spots as seating is limited. A confirmation email will be sent out to all registered guests before the show. Some complimentary appetizers will be available for attendees along with a cash bar.

Spokesman Brady DeGagne says all of the money raised during the fundraiser will go to help families who have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

We support them through grants and give them resources to help with everything from mortgage payments, to car payments, to utility bills. Just because you have a child that is ill doesn't mean the payments stop.

Spokeswoman Gail Cruikshank says Tanner's Team has been able to help a lot of families thanks to fundraisers like this one.

We've surpassed $500,000 in grants that we've given out and now through November, we're at $547,000. That's 515 grants that we've given out, and some families we've given multiple grants to over the years. That is the impact this organization is having because of generous donations from the community.

The virtual concert will feature performances by:

Heather Novak

Michael Shynes

Allison Walz

Aaron Clafton

Kim and Aksel

Kat Blue Band

Harpers Chord

James Calacsan

Kelly Cordes

Janelle Kendall

John Theis

Kat Perkins

Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular