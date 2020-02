The Rink Live's Mick Hatten joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday to talk hockey. "Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m.

This week Mick talks about the North Dakota high school hockey state tournament, whether Cathedral is the best team in St. Cloud history, SCSU's weekend against UND and their upcoming series with Denver.