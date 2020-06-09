Talking MLB Draft With Seth Stohs Of Twins Daily [PODCAST]

The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft is slated to take place Wednesday, June 10th. The Minnesota Twins will pick 27th in the first round of the draft, which is down to five rounds this season.

Seth Stohs of Twins Daily joined WJON on Tuesday to preview the draft. Topics include the Twins' draft history and how it compares to other MLB teams, the difference between Terry Ryan and 'Falvine's' drafts, who the Twins might take with their first pick and more.

