GRACE MANDERFELD IS NOW A PUBLISHED AUTHOR - AT 12 YEARS OLD

I had the pleasure of meeting a wonderful young lady this morning by the name of Grace Manderfeld, who has written and published a book entitled, "Into The Forest," and she's only 12 years old!

You can listen to our interview by clicking the player below:

MEET AUTHOR GRACE MANDERFELD

Into The Forest is a 186-page book by 12-year-old Grace Manderfeld of St. Cloud. I was shocked to learn that this wasn't the first book Grace has written. She wrote a story back a few years ago, when she was 10 years old as well, that was about 50 pages long called, Snow Days.

Grace enjoys doing many different things besides writing, including dancing and painting, spending time with Penny her dog, as well as with her family and friends. She shared with me that reading was NOT one of her favorite things to do at one point, but something she read must have flipped a switch, and she's been in love with reading and writing ever since.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Into The Forest is a story of seven friends, who embark on an incredible journey involving summer camp, an old newspaper clipping, and a boy searching for a lost treasure. The book was written for teens and young adults and best fits into the categories of mystery, romance, action, and adventure.

Grace's book Into The Forest is for sale, and you can get one by emailing intotheforestbook@gmail.com for more information. Grace is hoping that sales of her book will help her save money for her college education one day.

The picture on the front and back of the book is a photo that Grace took while she was on a family trip to Itasca State Park, and she believes it fits the book perfectly. Grace, I absolutely agree!

