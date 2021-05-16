Syttende Mai Celebration Happening Monday

ST. CLOUD -- The Nordic Cultural Club of Central Minnesota and Trollheim Sons of Norway are hosting their annual Syttende Mai celebration this week.

Syttende Mai translates to the 17th of May in Norwegian and is a national holiday in Norway as it is the country’s Constitution Day.

This year’s event will be held at Riverside Park at 5:45 p.m. Monday with a walking parade for all ages starting at 6:00 p.m. Ice cream will be served at the park shelter at 6:30 p.m. and at 7:00 p.m. there will be a Norwegian picnic meal followed by live music.

The Syttende Mai celebration is open to the community and free to attend.

