Suspect in Rochester Shooting Was Released From Prison in August

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail has been set at $150,000 for the Rochester man accused of shooting a man in the leg during his birthday party.

24-year-old Langston Mercedes was arraigned Wednesday in Olmsted County Court on a second-degree assault charge. He was also charged with a felony count for illegal possession of a firearm. Court records show he was released from prison last August after serving a sentence for an aggravated robbery conviction in Minneapolis in 2015.

The criminal complaint involving the shooting Monday night in Rochester alleges he shot the victim in the leg after the two men were involved in an argument at the Gates of Rochester apartments. The court document describes Mercedes as the boyfriend of one of the family members invited to a gathering to celebrate the victim's 27th birthday.

When Rochester police responded to the shooting Mercedes had fled from the scene on foot and the victim was in his grandmother's apartment waiting for an ambulance. Police later located and arrested Mercedes on the 41st Street Bridge over Highway 52. A gun was also found nearby.

Mercedes is due back in court on June 30th.

