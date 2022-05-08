Sunday&#8217;s Rainfall Total in St. Cloud, More Rain in Forecast

Sunday’s Rainfall Total in St. Cloud, More Rain in Forecast

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says we officially had .32 inches of rain in St. Cloud on Sunday morning.

So far this spring, since March 1st, we've had 5.62 inches of rain in St. Cloud, which is just a little more than a half-inch above normal.   However, we are a little behind where we were last year at this time for rainfall.

The update on Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says Minnesota had just 6.45 percent of the state still listed as abnormally dry.  Sunday's rain should help to lower than number even further.

Thunderstorms are likely tonight across western Minnesota. A few could be severe and produce large hail.

Thunderstorms are possible along and east of I-35 late Monday afternoon and evening. A few may become severe with large hail and damaging winds. A tornado is also possible.

