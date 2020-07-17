Strong Storms Possible Late Friday Night, Early Saturday Morning

UNDATED -- There is potential for a significant damaging wind event to impact west, central, and possibly parts of southern Minnesota Friday night into Saturday morning.

Given the overnight timing of the storms, make sure you have a means of receiving weather alerts while you are asleep!

National Weather Service

After the storms pass through it will become very hot. Sherburne County and areas to the south and east will be included in an Excessive Heat Watch from Saturday morning into the evening.

Heat indices will climb to 100 to 110 degrees Saturday afternoon across the Twin Cities metro, southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.

Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside of an air-conditioned building. Those engaging in strenuous outdoor activities will be at greater risk for heat illness.

National Weather Service

There is potential for another round of severe weather Saturday evening into overnight. Potential for damaging winds and large hail to much of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. Thunderstorm development will depend on the strength of the capping inversion. If convection can initiate, they could rapidly strengthen into strong to severe storms due to the extremely high instability forecast Saturday evening.

