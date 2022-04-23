Update: Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for western Minnesota and eastern North Dakota and eastern South Dakota.

The tornado watch will be in effect until 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Scattered thunderstorms may develop across central to southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening and continue into western Wisconsin.

Some storms could be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, though a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Please continue to monitor the forecast, especially if you have outdoor plans.