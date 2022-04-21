Update: Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Friday, Saturday

UNDATED -- Here in St. Cloud we picked up another quarter of an inch of rain.  We're officially at 1.83 inches so far this month, which is about a quarter-inch above normal.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Friday into Friday night, and a few storms could produce large hail. The greatest risk area is across southwest Minnesota.

 

There is a chance for thunderstorms again on Saturday, and a few storms could be strong to severe. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and location of storms so please continue to monitor the forecast, especially if you have outdoor plans.

