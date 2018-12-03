Stockings For Military Kids in Central MN
FREE STOCKINGS FOR CHILDREN OF MILITARY FAMILIES
The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is partnering with Operation Homefront and local Veteran Service Organization's to distribute stockings full of toys to children of military families this holiday season.
To participate, please bring your military verification, as distribution is based on a first come first serve basis and open to all military families in central Minnesota.
DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS
PRINCETON: DECEMBER 15TH
10AM - 3PM
Trinity Crosssing
111 6th Ave. N.
ST. CLOUD: DECEMBER 19TH
1PM - 5PM
VFW Granite Post 428
9 18th Ave N.
DULUTH: DECEMBER 20TH
6PM - 8PM
VFW Post 137
2023 W. Michigan St.
MANKATO: DECEMBER 18TH
5PM - 8PM
Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950
Mankato, MN
PERHAM: DECEMBER 21ST
11AM - 3PM
M State Detroit Lakes College Campus
Student Life Center (enter thru door E)
900 Hwy 34 East, Detroit Lakes, MN