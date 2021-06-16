Still Just a Slight Chance for Rain Overnight

UNDATED -- There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms capable of producing damaging wind and large hail Wednesday night.

National Weather Service

There is a chance for severe storms capable of producing damaging wind and large hail on Thursday, primarily across southern/eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

National Weather Service

The forecast is calling for a chance of rain only at about 20 to 30 percent. The next chance for rain right now looks to be maybe on Sunday.

Expect a trend toward cooler weather into next week.

We've only had about a quarter of an inch of rain so far this month, which is now more than 1 1/2 inches below normal. Total precipitation for the year so far is at 9.45 inches, which is below the normal amount of 11.12 inches. However, last year was even drier. We only had 6.49 total precipitation last year up to this date.

Get our free mobile app