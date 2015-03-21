Stearns, Sherburne Counties Included in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED - Some parts of central Minnesota are in a Winter Weather Advisory from 11:00 a.m. on Sunday through 1:00 a.m. on Monday.

The calendar says Spring but Mother Nature isn't done with Winter yet. A quick-hitting low pressure system with plenty of moisture will spread accumulating snowfall over much of central through southeastern Minnesota into southwestern Wisconsin mainly Sunday afternoon and evening. The snow may mix with rain and sleet at times and may also be heavy at times, resulting in snowfall amounts up to 6 inches just south of the Interstate 94 corridor.

This system moves out Sunday night but then another storm system will impact the region Tuesday into Wednesday, though the midweek system looks to produce mainly rain for central-southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.