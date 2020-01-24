Stearns County Won’t Address Refugee Resettlement Consent

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County won't be taking up the refugee resettlement issue in light of a federal judge's injunction against President Trump's executive order.

The board of commissioners has placed an item on the consent agenda which outlines an indefinite postponement in discussing the issue.

County Administrator Mike Williams says because the sponsoring agencies have withdrawn their request for consent, there is no action to be taken by the board.

