Stearns County Records 30 New COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 423 new cases and 8 new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.

In total the state has had over 37,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,466 deaths, with 1,150 of those coming from long-term care facilities.

The MDH says there are 270 people hospitalized with the virus, with 132 people in the ICU.

Locally, Stearns County had 30 new cases, Sherburne County added 5 and Benton County had 3 new cases. There were no new deaths to report locally.

There has been over 645,000 tests completed in the state.