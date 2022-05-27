Stearns County Jury Finds Mora Man Guilty of Sexual Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has found a Mora man guilty on two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Thirty-three-year-old Paul Lanphear will be sentenced in August.

According to the criminal complaint, Lanphear was dating the girl's mom from 2016 until sometime in 2018.

Records show during a forensic interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the girl disclosed that Lanphear would sexually assault her almost daily when she was as young as eight years old.

She said Lanphear would scratch and slap her if she refused and allegedly said she could tell on him but there would be consequences.

According to the complaint, the girl said the abuse stopped in 2018 when Lanphear moved out.