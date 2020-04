ST. AUGUSTA -- Authorities say a stolen trailer has been recovered.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a flatbed skid loader style trailer was taken from Voigt's Bus Service in St. Augusta Monday.

Deputies say an employee saw a light blue blazer in the fenced-in yard but didn't see anyone in the area.

