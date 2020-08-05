State Fair Fun Continues with Virtual Shopping & Competitions

WHAT DO YOU MISS THE MOST?

What part of the Minnesota State Fair will you miss the most? Perhaps it's not the Fair Food that rings your bell; perhaps there's more to your State Fair experience that you look forward to.

For me, I always look forward to the entertainment in the grand stands, as well as the entertainers that are all around the grounds. Some people love shopping...the unique pieces of art...the blown glass.

If you're one of those people who loves to shop at the fair, there's nothing stopping the State Fair from coming to you.

Click HERE now to experience the online Fair Fun experience. Showcases and vendors all listed in one place so you can have your virtual experiences.

YOU CAN BE FEATURED

There is also the ability for you to be recognized for your talents. Click HERE to fill out your application and show us your talents. Entries for all virtual showcases will be accepted from now until Thursday, Aug. 27, at 4:30 p.m. State Fair staff picks will be announced on social media channels between Friday, Aug. 28 and Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Some of the areas you can compete in include:

Cookie Decorating

Crop Art

Photography

Quilt on a Stick

SPECIAL IN PERSON SHOWCASES

There will still be showcases in person, that will have limited numbers of people allowed on premise. To get tickets to those events, you can click HERE now.

View Minnesota’s finest artwork in person Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020, in the Fine Arts Center on the State Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $10. Attendance will be limited to 25 percent of building capacity. When purchasing tickets, select a 90-minute time slot for a gallery viewing.