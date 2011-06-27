St. Joseph Man Sentenced For Child Porn Possession

DULUTH -- A St. Joseph man has been sentenced to seven years in a federal prison for possession of child pornography.

28-year-old Steven Braun pleaded guilty last December to having more than 600 images and videos of child pornography on his computer.

Authorities learned about Braun's crime through people who use peer-to-peer computer software to share child pornography.

A federal judge in Duluth also sentenced Braun to 25 years of supervised release.