St. Joseph Bo Diddley’s To Reopen This Weekend Following Remodel

ST. JOSEPH -- After a temporary closure, a popular St. Joseph restaurant will reopen this weekend.

Bo Diddley's has been closed for the last several weeks as they completed their remodel.

Owner Lee Weisbrich says they gutted the entire inside of the roughly 40-year-old building.

Basically we renovated everything from the floor to ceiling and everything in between. Nothing had changed inside here in 40-years and it really needed a good upgrade.

Weisbrich says they replaced everything from the carpeting, kitchen equipment and counters, and added new bathrooms and an outdoor patio.

We wanted to create some more space, be able to move around in here. The patio will be a welcomed addition in the summer months and helps increase our seating.

Weisbrich says while the inside will look different, nothing will change to the menu their loyal customers have grown to love.

He says they plan to hold a soft opening Sunday and will return to normal business hours starting next week.