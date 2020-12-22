St. Cloud VA To Begin COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA Health Care System will begin distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The St. Cloud VA is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

St. Cloud VA Health Care System Director Dr. Brent Thelen says they're excited to offer the vaccine.

We are ready to offer the Moderna vaccine to nursing home residents and high-risk health care personnel. As vaccine supplies increase, our goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on when vaccines will become available for more groups of Veterans by going to the VA COVID Vaccine website, launched earlier this month.

