St Cloud Student Gains National Recognition For Her Podcast

Have you ever created a Podcast? Have you ever even thought about it? Technology has moved at a super fast pace this year, and some local students are getting a chance to learn how to create them and change the world. Pictured above are: (Left: Hidik Ibrahim, student Juwariye Bariyo on phone screen, and multi-lingual teacher Suzy Mcintyre, on the right).

NPR STUDENT PODCAST CHALLENGE

Ruth Thom, Personalized Learning Coordinator at Stride Academy, submitted 4 entries from students at her school, to the NPR Student Podcast Challenge. There were over 2600 entries from middle and high school kids all across the country, and one of our very own students was one of only 150 other students to receive an Honorable Mention for her podcast.

UNDERSTANDING THE HIJAB PODCAST

Juwariye Bariyo, at 8th grader at Stride, received the honorable mention for her podcast entitled, "Understanding The Hijab." You can listen to her podcast below.

JUWARIYE BARRIO

Juwariye was in Kenya when she received the recognition, but her father, Hidik Ibrahim and her multi-lingual teacher Suzy Mcintyre, along with Executive Director Eric Williams and Principal Gwen Anderson and other teachers who assisted Juwariye with the Podcast, all gathered together over a Zoom call to congratulate her on the accomplishment.

THE GRAND PRIZE

The NPR Student Podcast Challenge gave students a chance to learn how to create Podcasts, with a grand prize of their podcast being featured on NPR's Morning Edition or All Things Considered.

Ruth Thom

To see a list of the honorable mentions you can click HERE.

I'll be speaking with Ruth Thom today on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" at 10:15 am on AM1240 and 95.3 FM or streaming on www.wjon.com.

To learn more about Stride you can click here.

